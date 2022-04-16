KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film makes history, EARNS Rs 300 crore in just two days

KGF Chapter 2

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage mode, the film has created a Tsunami worldwide, and there is no chance of slowing down. Just in two days, KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 300 crores worldwide, and the 100-crore benchmark from the Hindi version in North India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. He also said that the film is expected to earn Rs 185 crores in the extended 4-day weekend.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022



On the other side, trade expert Ramesh Bala confirmed the good news of Yash's film breaking into the 300-crore club in two days from worldwide. He also tweeted, "Since its release on April 14th, Except TN, #KGFChapter2 is garnering a disproportionate share of 85 to 90% of the daily cinema tickets sold this weekend in India."

Here's Ramesh proving the magnum success of KGF Chapter 2

#KGFChapter2 has crossed 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days.. April 16, 2022

A day before KGF 2, Vijay's Beast opened up with mixed to unfavourable reviews. The negative word-of-mouth has played a major role, and Vijay's film is a washout everywhere. KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash appears to be breaking box office records already. From the North (Hindi belt) to the South, the Prashanth Neel directorial has sparked unparalleled enthusiasm for a pan-India picture.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie got an amazing opening, the movie grossed Rs 165.37 crore across the world on Day 1. He tweeted, "FANTABULOUS opening for #KGFChapter2 at the Box Office. The movie has grossed a MASSIVE ₹165.37 cr from across the world on Day 1. Third HIGHEST opener of all time after #RRR and #Baahubali2. #Yash."

In another tweet, Ramesh Bala stated that Yash's KGF Chapter 2 debuted at No. 1 in every state except Tamil Nadu on the first day of release. Bala, on the other hand, stated that the box office success of KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu was greater than predicted, and that theatres had to prepare for special shows due to ticket demand.