KGF Chapter 2 Hindi full movie leaked on YouTube, platform takes action

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Starring Yash as the main lead Rocky Bhai and Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist Adheera, KGF Chapter 2 is ruling the box office with packed shows running across the nation. The film has been raking moolah from foreign territories also as it has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

However, on the night of Monday, May 2, the Hindi version of the film got leaked on the video-sharing platform YouTube. Several users on Twitter pointed out the fact with screenshots and requested the film's production house Hombale Films to take the action in this regard.

The Google-owned platform YouTube quickly removed all the leaked videos from its website to counter-piracy. It's not the first time that an entire film has been put up on YouTube. Last month itself, the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's RRR was also leaked on the website, and then, all such links were quickly removed.

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 had become the latest victim of piracy as it was leaked on several torrent websites. As per the report of bollywoodlife.com, the action-packed entertainer was leaked on several infamous sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others, while its torrent links were also being shared online. As soon as the news of its leak spread online, cinephiles and fans of Yash urged people to go to theatres to enjoy the film.



It seems that even after several leaks, moviegoers are flocking to the theatres to catch the big-budget film on the big screen as even the Hindi version has collected close to Rs 375 crore and is soon set to break the record of Aamir Khan's Dangal as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt across the nation.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)