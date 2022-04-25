KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer is UNSTOPPABLE, enters Rs 900 crore club

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 11/File photo

Actor Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been unstoppable at the box office. At the domestic box office, despite the release of Shahid Kapoor's starrer Jersey, KGF Chapter 2 hasn't seen a dip and globally too the film has been raking in the moolah in large numbers.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is certainly having a dream run at the box office both domestic and worldwide, setting new benchmarks and breaking old records.

Now, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 has entered the Rs 900 club at the worldwide box office.

Dishing out the comscore details, in a tweet he wrote, "Official @comscore Global BO Chart for the weekend ending Apr 24th..#KGFChapter2 at No.5 in the World (It was No.2 last weekend).. Total Gross - $114.93 Million [₹ 880 Crs]." However, he quote tweeted his previous tweet and explained in a separate tweet that if the domestic (North America) Box office data since last weekend for KGF Chapter 2 was included, the film has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark.

"As you can see in the chart below, @comscore hasn't included domestic (North America) Box office data since last weekend for #KGFChapter2 If we include that, #KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 900 crs," Bala tweeted.

Check out his tweets below:

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 has become the seventh highest-grossing India film of all time. On Sunday, April 24, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted, "#KGF2 with ₹818.73 cr BEATS #2Point0's lifetime gross of ₹800 cr to become the SEVENTH highest grossing Indian movie."

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.