'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj shut down a reporter's rude question about the film's lead actress Nimisha Sajayan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Karthik Subbaraj tactfully shut down a reporter who made an off-colour remark at the lead actress of his recent film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film, which released earlier this month, has been appreciated by critics and masses alike and is running successfully. A success meet was organised for the film recently where the untoward interaction took place.

Jigarthanda DoubleX stars SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Recently, director Karthik and much of the star cast – with the exeption of Nimisha – came together for the success meet of the film in Chennai. There a reporter asked Karthik why he cast Nimisha in the film given that she is ‘not beautiful’.

An angry Karthik immediately interrupted the reporter and shot back: “How can you say that she is not beautiful? It is your mindset, I guess. It is wrong to say someone is not beautiful. That is a wrong judgement.” The response was reportedly met with loud claps and cheers from the crowd and the other actors, including Suryan and Raghava.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan later took to Twitter and spoke about the exchange. “I was there. It was not just about the ridiculous ‘beauty’ question for the reporter. There was a conscious effort from the guy to ask something controversial and he was so proud after asking this. Nothing has changed since the appalling ‘Jigarthanda’ – ‘Figuredhanda’ question 9 years ago,” he wrote.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a prequel to Karthik’s 2014 hit Jigarthanda. Set in 1975, the film  revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating to make a Western film. It was released on November 10 ahead of the Diwali weekend and has since made Rs 33 crore net in India.

