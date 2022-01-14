Kapil Sharma's biopic 'Funkaar' to be helmed by 'Fukrey' director- Details inside

Comedian Kapil Sharma needs no introduction, he has become every household favourite through his shows, and his impromptu sense of humour. However, he has his fair share of ups and downs and before becoming the 'funniest man' he has struggled to make his identity. So, to get an insight into his life, the struggle behind his success and the aftermath of becoming an icon will be showcased in his biopic. Yes, Kapil Sharma gets a biopic on his life, 'Funkaar', and the film will be directed by 'Fukrey' director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film announcement on his Twitter, with a picture of Kapil with Mrigdeep and producer Mahaveer Jain. The tweet says, "BIOPIC ON KAPIL SHARMA: 'FUKREY' DIRECTOR TO DIRECT... A biopic on Kapil Sharma has been announced... Titled Funkaar... Mrighdeep Singh Lamba - director of Fukrey franchise - will direct... Produced by Mahaveer Jain [Lyca Productions]... Subaskaran presents Kapil Sharma biopic."

Apart from 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' the comedian will also mark his digital debut with Netflix's 'I'm Not Done Yet.' Kapil's comedy special 'I'm Not Done Yet' will be streaming on Netflix from January 28. Ahead of its release, Kapil Sharma dropped the official trailer of his upcoming show on Monday, 10 January on his Instagram handle.

Kapil's wife Ginni is also seen in the trailer as she roasts him in her own hilarious style. Kapil shares that when he was rehearsing for the show at his home saying the title of the show repeatedly, Ginni threw a pillow at him and shouted, “We've had two kids in a year and a half, what's your plan?”

Kapil then goes on to ask Ginni that why did she choose to love a scooter owner. Her wife gives a hilarious answer saying, "Maine socha paise wale see toh sabhi pyaar karte hain, is gareeb ka bhala hi kar dun." The comedian is left speechless on the stage.