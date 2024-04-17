Twitter
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018. The couple is parents to two children, a daughter named Anayra and a son named Trishaan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 06:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kapil Sharma with his children/Instagram
Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is now seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The show has reunited Kapil with Sunil Grover after their infamous feud onboard a flight in 2017, and also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur.

The streaming platform Netflix has a tie-up with the ISP (internet service provider) Act Fibernet with a special plan. To promote the same, Kapil, Krushna, and Sunil visited multiple homes with Act Fibernet connection and talked to the family members. The video of their interaction has been shared on Instagram with the caption, "Surprise, surprise! Ghar ghar mein Kapil Sharma knocked aur logo ki life ko kar diya rock. A sweet surprise for ACT + Netflix plan users when the country’s funniest family came to visit."

In the video, one of the individuals is seen saying that her daughter keeps asking her why Kapil's children are never seen on his comedy shows. To which the Zwigato actor replied, "Paise sirf mujhe milte hain naa. Meri maa aati hai free mein, bas wahi kaafi hai (They only pay me to come on the show. My mom comes on the show for free, that's more than enough)."

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Anayra in 2019. Their second child, a son named Trishaan was born in 2021. Ginni sometimes comes on his show and was recently seen in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor.

The second episode of the Netflix show had Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and cricketer Shreyas Iyer as the guests. The third episode saw Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali promoting their recent film Amar Singh Chamkila. The next episode, which will premiere on this Saturday on April 20, will have Vicky Kaushal and his actor-brother Sunny Kaushal as the guests.

