Kantara star Rishab Shetty hosts grand first birthday bash for daughter Raadya; fans ask 'where is Rakshit Shetty'

Rishab Shetty hosted a grand birthday bash for his daughter Raadya, who turned one recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Rishab Shetty, the star and director of last year’s sleeper hit Kantara, recently hosted the first birthday bash of his daughter Raadya. The party was attended by Rishab’s family and close friends as well as several luminaries from the Kannada film industry. Rishab’s wife  Pragathi shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations and thanked all for gracing the occasion.

Sharing a carousel post on Instagram late on Thursday night, Pragathi wrote, “My personal gratitude to all the amazing people who made the time to be a part of Raadya's very first birthday celebrations.” She posted another post with different pictures and the same caption. Rishab shared her post on his account as well.

Among those who attended the bash were actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya, Raghu Mukherjee, Dhruv Sarja and Arjun Sarja, Upendra, Ramesh Aravind, and Sonu Gowda among others. Many fans wondered why Rishab’s close friend and actor Rakshit Shetty was absent from the gathering. Rakshit and Rishab have collaborated a number of times but of late, there have been rumours of a rift between them after a planned collaboration fell through.

Earlier, Pragathi also shared a cute portrait of little Raadya from the celebrations and a video of her playing with her older brother Ranvit. The caption read, “It has been such a joy to watch her grow full of smiles and giggles. A very happy birthday to our little Raadya.”

Rishab has been working in the Kannada folm industry for over a decade but his breakthrough came in 2018 with the National Award-winning film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale. The following year, he played his first lead role in Bell Bottom. Last year’s Kantara, which he directed as well, is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and a pan-India success.

