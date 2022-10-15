Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara: Rishab Shetty opens up on film's success, says 'divine spirit and energy attached..'

Rishab Shetty claimed that the 'divine' aura associated with the movie is what has contributed to its success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Kantara: Rishab Shetty opens up on film's success, says 'divine spirit and energy attached..'
File photo

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 has been Kantara. The Rishab Shetty-directed and -starred movie is getting close to the Rs 100 crore mark. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth have played a major role in the movie's success. The movie, incidentally, wasn't initially heavily advertised outside of the state of Karnataka, but on Friday it was released in the north after word got out about how great it is. In an interview with India Today, Rishab Shetty  and claimed that the 'divine' aura associated with the movie is what has contributed to its success. 

He was quoted as saying, “The divine spirit and energy attached to the film has made it a blockbuster today. Also, the people of Karnataka who have promoted the film to their friends and the pride they feel is the reason behind the success of Kantara.” 

Just before a day of its Telugu release, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle on Friday, October 14, and wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!". Hombale Films shared his post and wrote, "We are enamoured and humbled by your response Dearest @actorprabhas. With bated breath, we are waiting for the most violent man #Salaar." 

Earlier, when the Adipurush star had seen the film for the first time, he had taken to his Instagram Stories and written, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!". 

READ: Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas watches Rishab Shetty's film twice, calls it 'an extraordinary experience'

After Om Raut's mythological drama, Prabhas will be seen next in Hombale Films' big-budget pan-India release Salaar slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian
From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka
Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.