Kantara: Rishab Shetty opens up on film's success, says 'divine spirit and energy attached..'

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 has been Kantara. The Rishab Shetty-directed and -starred movie is getting close to the Rs 100 crore mark. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth have played a major role in the movie's success. The movie, incidentally, wasn't initially heavily advertised outside of the state of Karnataka, but on Friday it was released in the north after word got out about how great it is. In an interview with India Today, Rishab Shetty and claimed that the 'divine' aura associated with the movie is what has contributed to its success.

He was quoted as saying, “The divine spirit and energy attached to the film has made it a blockbuster today. Also, the people of Karnataka who have promoted the film to their friends and the pride they feel is the reason behind the success of Kantara.”

Just before a day of its Telugu release, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle on Friday, October 14, and wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!". Hombale Films shared his post and wrote, "We are enamoured and humbled by your response Dearest @actorprabhas. With bated breath, we are waiting for the most violent man #Salaar."

Earlier, when the Adipurush star had seen the film for the first time, he had taken to his Instagram Stories and written, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!".

After Om Raut's mythological drama, Prabhas will be seen next in Hombale Films' big-budget pan-India release Salaar slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023.