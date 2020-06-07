Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies at 39

Former cricketer Anil Kumble confirmed Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more. The actor died following a massive heart attack on Sunday evening. The 39-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of chest pain. He breathed his last in the hospital.

Chiranjeevi Sarja worked in over 20 Kannada movies. He was brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun. Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj, who has worked in the Tamil cinema as well. The couple got married in 2018 and she is currently pregnant with Chiranjeevi's child.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble, among others, confirmed Chiranjeevi's demise. "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends," tweeted Kumble.

Here's his tweet:

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Here are some other tweets:

This beyond shocking & terrible. Saddened to hear the sudden demise of young talented Kannada film actor #ChiranjeeviSarja

Condolences to their family members & near once. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/k5EjkTMkvN — Manjunatha H S / (@manjunathansui) June 7, 2020

chiranjeevi sarja..Gone..just like that #Rip condolonces to his loved ones fans and friends #ChiranjeeviSarja — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) June 7, 2020

Late #ChiranjeeviSarja 's wife is Actress #MeghanaRaj , who has done movies in Tamil too.. They got married in 2018 only.. Sad.. Condolences to her.. pic.twitter.com/aRE667YlVf — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

Absolutely shocked by the untimely demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja Great talent, fine human being. Gone too young, you will be missed. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 7, 2020

It's truly shocking to hear #ChiranjeeviSarja is no more. The actor passed away this evening due to heart attack. pic.twitter.com/AVkwG6iK3H — A Sharadhaa (@sharadasrinidhi) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi is best remembered for movies like 'Vaayuputra', 'Chiru' and 'Aatagaara'. The actor posted a recreated image with his brothers on Instagram a day back. The photo has left Sarja's fans teary-eyed. The actor was last seen in 'Shivarjuna'.