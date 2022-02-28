Kangana Ranaut uses Alia Bhatt's name for attention, says Payal Rohatgi on 'Lock Upp' stage

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she entered Bollywood. The actress is now in news for her reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Payal Rohatgi, who is known for speaking without thinking much, has also participated in the show.

Payal Rohatgi, who is a former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, told Kangana that she 'piggy backs' on Alia's name, on the stage of ‘Lock Upp’. She was directly talking about Kangana’s comment on Alia’ ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Hearing this, Kangana got angry and said, “Do not piggy back on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name.” Payal replied and said that she talked about Kangana because she was sitting right in front. “I would have named someone else if you were not present here,” she said.

Kangana then said, “So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right.”

Responding to the actress' objections, Payal said, “Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggy back on Alia Bhatt's name and (are using) Gangubai Kathiwadi for the sake of grabbing attention.”

Kangana replied, “Do not talk about me, I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them.”

For the unversed, Kangana had targeted Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She also called the actress a “bimbo” and mentioned that film’s biggest mistake is “wrong casting”. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great,” after Alia’s film released.