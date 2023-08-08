Headlines

Jailer advance booking: Rajinikanth film sees historic craze with Rs 13 crore in pre-sales, tickets selling for Rs 1400

Jailer's advance booking numbers have crossed Rs 8 crore in India and $500,000 in US with two days to go for the release of the Rajinikanth film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Jailer, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, is gearing up for release. The film will be releasing in India on Thursday and will have a special premiere in the US on Wednesday evening. Needless to say that the superstar’s fandom has resulted in a historic response to the film with advance booking collections soaring through the roof both in India and overseas.

Jailer advance booking collections

As of Tuesday morning, two days before the film’s release, Jailer’s opening day advance booking collections in India stand at a more than healthy Rs 8.43 crore. In comparison, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, releasing on Friday, has sold tickets worth only Rs 60 lakh so far. Even Bollywood biggie Gadar 2 lags behind with pre-sales of just over Rs 5 crore for the first day. Jailer has performed impressively overseas too. Sacnilk reported that its premiere collections from US had crossed $500,000 (Rs 4.1 crore) three days before release and as per reports, it has surpassed the overall advance booking collections of Tamil hits like Varisu and Ponniyin Selvan 1 already.

Industry insiders put Jailer’s total advance booking somewhere in the Rs 13-15 crore range already. The film should easily cross Rs 12 crore in advance booking collections from India alone and a look at a global haul of over Rs 20 crore.

Jailer ticket prices soaring through the roof

Given the high demand of the film, most theatres in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu have opened early morning shows of the film on release day. Even in places like Bengaluru, many screens have 6am shows. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had shared screengrabs of a Bengaluru hall showing tickets priced as high as Rs 800 and Rs 1400 for morning shows of Jailer on the opening day.

Jailer box office predictions

Due to Rajinikanth’s star power and director Nelson’s track record, Jailer is expected to open very well. Industry insiders predict that the film can have an opening day collection of over Rs 50 crore, one of the highest for any film in the year. How it sustains beyond that will largely depend on the reviews and word of mouth.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and Yogi Babu. The action comedy will release on August 10.

