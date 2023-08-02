Jailer showcase: Nelson's film brings vintage Rajinikanth with badass character, bombastic action sequences

From Thalaviar's dual characters to bombastic action sequences and an army of baddies, Nelson's upcoming directorial, Jailer, is loaded with every element Rajinikanth's fans crave.

In a few days, Rajinikanth will be back roaring on the screen with the action thriller Jailer, and the makers hyped the anticipation by unveiling an extended glimpse of the film. Sun Pictures released a video online- titled Jailer Showcase.

Here's the video

Jailer will release in the cinemas on August 11. The movie will face a clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.