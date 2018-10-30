Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal on December 12 in Mumbai

After offering the first wedding card to Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Mukesh and Nita Ambani announced the official wedding date of their daughter Isha Ambani with the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- Anand Piramal.

The statement released by Ambanis and Piramals said: "We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on 12th December, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture.

"During the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

"Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Isha and Anand as they start their journey of togetherness."

Isha and Anand got engaged at Italy's Lake Como in September this year. Who's who of Bollywood and business attended the lavish three days do in their best regalia.

For the extravaganza in Udaipur, reports suggest that Ambani's have hired none other than Queen Beyonce to perform at the sangeet ceremony.