Innocent health update: Condition of Malayalam actor still serious

Headlines

Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win gold in javelin thrown in Asian Games

Virat Kohli ventures into E1 World Championship as team owner ahead of ODI World Cup; check details

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

7 worst foods for your brain

7 weight loss tips without exercise

10 superfoods for managing thyroid hormonal balance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Innocent health update: Condition of Malayalam actor still serious

Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated. Covid-19 also has taken a toll on him after he tested positive thrice in the past three years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The condition of popular Malayalam actor Innocent, currently admitted to a private hospital here, continues to be serious. He was admitted to the hospital close to two weeks back due to breathing issues, said sources. The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago.

According to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated. Covid-19 also has taken a toll on him after he tested positive thrice in the past three years.

The popular comedian and character actor served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years. The actor, whose film career began as a producer, turned to acting and easily walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Trissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films. Seeing his popularity, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced Congressman P.C. Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent`s cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering. The Malayalam film industry in general and those with whom he worked are in shock after hearing about the condition of Innocent.

A co-actor of Innocent stated when he called him a few weeks back he cut the call saying he is not feeling well.

READ | Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announce film's new release date with delightful poster

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Car vandalised, rape threats: Sikh restaurant owner’s family threatened over old post against Khalistanis in UK

    PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Boney Kapoor reveals if Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before marriage: 'We had no choice'

    US Government shutdown: Crisis averted for 45 days, federal agencies to continue function for now

    'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE