India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Headlines

IMD update: Delhi-NCR shivers in dense fog with 'very poor' air quality

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches New Year 2024 plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT for more than a year at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

6 Players to captain team India in 2023

Most searched topics on Wikipedia in 2023

Youngest WWE Champions Ever

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, has two solo blockbusters; not Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Alia

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

This man, who was once a coolie and bus conductor, is now the highest-paid actor in India.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Riches in cinema are not guaranteed. Some of the brighest sparks in cinema shine briefy and then fade away, while there are others who only attain success after a long period of struggle. One such story is of the man who is currently India’s highest-paid actor, charging over Rs 200 crore for a single film. However, it wasn’t always this rosy for the gentleman, who worked as everything from a coolie to bus conductor.

India’s highest-paid actor, who was once a coolie

The name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad may not be a household name in India but this was the moniker with which superstar Rajinikanth was born in 1950 in a Marathi family in Bangalore. The actor became interested in the performing arts while performing in school plays. Upon completing his schooling in the late-60s, young Shivaji’s first job was that of a coolie. He even did several other odd jobs to make ends meet. Eventually, he got a job as a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service, something that his family considered respectable. All this while, Shivaji kept acting in plays.

How Shivaji Rao became Rajinikanth

Around 1970, Shivaji saw an ad for the newly-formed Madras Film Institute in what is now called Chennai. With his family’s blessings and most of his savings, he enrolled there to learn acting. This is where he met filmmaker K Balachander who became his mentor and gave him his first break in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. It was Balachander who gave the actor his stage name Rajinikanth to avoid confusion with superstar Sivaji Ganeshan. In the early days of his career, Rajinikanth faced jibes and bullies for his dark complexion, with many claiming he would never become a successful 'hero'.

Rajinikanth, India’s highest-paid actor

While Rajinikanth was among the biggest names in Indian cinema all through the 80s and 90s, he did not hold the title of India’s highest-paid actor until after he was in his 60s. The first time he broke this record was for Shankar’s 2.0. But more recently, earlier this year, he starred in Nelson’s blockbuster Jailer, which ended up being the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. Including his salary and profit share from the film, Rajinkanth earned Rs 210 crore, making him the current highest-paid actor in India, ahead of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Salman Khan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US Supreme Court rejects Jack Smith's request to fast-track Donald Trump's immunity case

Rare images of black tigers from Odisha captivate the internet, see pics here

Christmas 2023: People offer midnight prayers across country

Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, new CM meets health officials

Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE