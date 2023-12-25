India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

This man, who was once a coolie and bus conductor, is now the highest-paid actor in India.

Riches in cinema are not guaranteed. Some of the brighest sparks in cinema shine briefy and then fade away, while there are others who only attain success after a long period of struggle. One such story is of the man who is currently India’s highest-paid actor, charging over Rs 200 crore for a single film. However, it wasn’t always this rosy for the gentleman, who worked as everything from a coolie to bus conductor.

India’s highest-paid actor, who was once a coolie

The name Shivaji Rao Gaekwad may not be a household name in India but this was the moniker with which superstar Rajinikanth was born in 1950 in a Marathi family in Bangalore. The actor became interested in the performing arts while performing in school plays. Upon completing his schooling in the late-60s, young Shivaji’s first job was that of a coolie. He even did several other odd jobs to make ends meet. Eventually, he got a job as a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service, something that his family considered respectable. All this while, Shivaji kept acting in plays.

How Shivaji Rao became Rajinikanth

Around 1970, Shivaji saw an ad for the newly-formed Madras Film Institute in what is now called Chennai. With his family’s blessings and most of his savings, he enrolled there to learn acting. This is where he met filmmaker K Balachander who became his mentor and gave him his first break in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. It was Balachander who gave the actor his stage name Rajinikanth to avoid confusion with superstar Sivaji Ganeshan. In the early days of his career, Rajinikanth faced jibes and bullies for his dark complexion, with many claiming he would never become a successful 'hero'.

Rajinikanth, India’s highest-paid actor

While Rajinikanth was among the biggest names in Indian cinema all through the 80s and 90s, he did not hold the title of India’s highest-paid actor until after he was in his 60s. The first time he broke this record was for Shankar’s 2.0. But more recently, earlier this year, he starred in Nelson’s blockbuster Jailer, which ended up being the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. Including his salary and profit share from the film, Rajinkanth earned Rs 210 crore, making him the current highest-paid actor in India, ahead of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Salman Khan.