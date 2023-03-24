'If a Bollywood star had done this...': Netizens bash Allu Arjun as he refuses to pose for paps, video goes viral

Allu Arjun/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Allu Arjun, who made his acting debut as a child artist at the age of three, enthralled the audience with his power-packed performance in the action-drama Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who has worked in Telugu films, became a pan-India star after the Sukumar directorial became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

On Friday, Arjun was spotted at the Mumbai airport and looked stylish in a black and white printed shirt. The actor refused to pose for the shutterbugs and hence, was slammed by the netizens for his 'attitude'. The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the comments section, users attacked Allu Arjun suggesting that the media and audiences would have buried a Hindi film industry actor if they would have shown so much attitude. "If a Bollywood star had done this, people would start labelling them as arrogant", wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "Now say, south actors are very humble & down to earth". "Bhaad me jaaye yeh, tum log hi inko sar pe bithaate ho (Let him go to hell, you people only have spoilt them)", read another comment. "Ek film kya hit hui, yeh toh khud ko attitude ka baap samajhne laga hai (After just a single hit film, he is thinking of himself as the king)", wrote another user.

The actor will celebrate his 41st birthday on April 8 and it is speculated that the teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule will be launched on the special occasion. It is reported that the sequel, starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will release in early 2024.



