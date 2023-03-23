Divyanka Tripathi slammed over her 'exciting' reaction to earthquake, netizens say 'this is truly disgusting'

Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Famous television actress Divyanka Tripathi is being bashed for her reaction to the recent earthquake that rocked North India on Tuesday evening. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Afghanistan on March 21 whose tremors were felt in Pakistan and north Indian areas including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

Divyanka was in Chandigarh when she posted a video on her Instagram Stories in which she shared her "exciting" experience of her "life's first earthquake". Her video was later shared on Twitter and the actress has been slammed for her insensitive and tone-deaf reaction to the earthquake.

Tripathi can be seen shouting in the video, "Okay, this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake and you won't feel it like this… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai in Chandigarh. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota,(All the people from the neighborhood have gathered downstairs until it doesn't get stronger.)"

Reacting to her video, one user on Twitter wrote, "This is truly disgusting sorry but how one can found earthquake exciting and laughable, hadd hoti hai celebrity ho iska matlab yeh nahi ki publicity ke liye kuch bhi karo thodi se toh insaniyat honi chahiye sharm ki baat hai yeh hai (Being a celebrity doesn't mean you will do anything for publicity, have a little bit of humanity at least)", while another tweeted, "Earthquake ka asar madam ke dimag par hua hai (Earthquake has affected her brain)".

For the unversed, Divyanka gained immense fame after portraying the dual role of Vidya Pratap Singh and Divya Shukla in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann from 2006 to 2009 and for playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2013 to 2019. She has also been a part of a couple of reality shows including Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She won the dance reality show in 2017 with her husband Vivek Dahiya and emerged as the runner-up in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show in 2021.



