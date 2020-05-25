'I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love': Rana Daggubati on Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed to his fans through social media that he has found himself a life partner. The Baahubali star said that he had proposed to Miheeka Bajaj and that "she said yes". Not much is known about their relationship and in a recent interview, Rana opened up about his proposal and their families’ reactions to the big news.

Speaking to Indian Express, Rana said Miheeka has an event management company and is into "fine, nice things". Rana said, "Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai."

Talking about the proposal, Rana said Miheeka already knew what he was calling her about. "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love," he said.

The actor also opened up about getting married during the coronavirus pandemic and said, "Depends on the world’s situation (if I'll have a grand wedding). I found the strangest time to get married." The couple shared pictures from a ceremony recently where their families met each other as well. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while Miheeka wore a multicolored sari.