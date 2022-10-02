Honey Singh’s friend Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar attacked: Know all about him

Alfaaz

Fans of Punjabi singer Afaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar are worried after Yo Yo Honey Singh shared shocking news about the former getting seriously injured with multiple injuries. As per sources, the singer was coming out of a Dhaba with his three friends Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit after having dinner, yesterday night. He had an argument with suspect Vicky, there after which he was attacked by the latter. Alfaaz is among the promising, hit-machine artist from Punjabi music. Let's learn more about the singer

Background of Alfaaz

Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar is a jatt hailing from Chandigarh. Alfaaz has been active in Pollywood and Bollywood since 2011. Alfaaz is a popular playback singer, writer, lyricist, music composer, and actor. Speaking about his educational qualification, as per the information from Decades Life, Alfaaz has graduated with a degree under Bachelor of Fashion Designing and he also possesses an MBA degree in Real Estate. The artist has over 70K followers on Instagram.

Alfaaz popular discography

Since 2011, Alfaaz has made some major contributions to Punjabi music. He made his Pollywood singing debut with Haye Mera Dil. His other super hits songs include Yaar Bathere, Kalley Rehne De, Putt Jatt Da, Chamkila VS Justin Beiber. Alfaaz made his singing debut in Bollywood with Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend (song Birthday Bash).

Alfaaz's relationship with Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Alfaaz are among the dynamic duos of the Punjabi music industry. Together, they have collaborated with chartbusters like Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash, Yaar Bathere. Honey Singh considers Alfaaz as his brother. He was the one who shared news of Alfaaz, and he promised that the attacker will have to pay for injuring Alfaaz.

Punjabi artists living in danger

Such a brutal attack on Alfaaz highlighted the plight of Punjabi singers. Earlier this year, on April 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab. Soon after Sidhu's death, Mika Singh also stated that gangsters do threaten Punjabi singers, and they are living in danger.