Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Honey Singh's friend and singer Alfaaz Singh attacked, rapper posts Instagram message

Yo Yo Honey Singh's brother and singer Alfaaz Singh was attacked last night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Honey Singh's friend and singer Alfaaz Singh attacked, rapper posts Instagram message
Credit: Honey Singh/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh's brother and singer Alfaaz Singh has been attacked. Rapper shared a picture of Alfaaz from the hospital and penned a message for the 'planner'. 

Sharing the photo, Rapper Honey Singh wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mother fucker I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him."

Hina Khan commented on the post and wrote, “prayers,” while Aly Goni dropped broken heart emojis under the post. Girik Aman commented, “Really sad. Mata rani sab theek karegai. Jai mata di. Get wel soon alfaz bhai.”

Fans also reacted to the news, one of them arote, “Waheguru ji veer jldi theek howe.” The second one said, “Waheguru ji mehr kryo.” The third one said, “Bhai jaldi sahi ho jao.” The fourth one commented, “Bhagwab apko jaldi thik kare paaji.” The fifthone said, “Baba meher kare.”

As per The Tribune, a Raipur Rani resident Vicky has been booked by Police for attacking Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz. A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station.

As per sources, the singer was coming out of a Dhaba with his three friends Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit after having dinner, yesterday night. He had an argument with Vicky there after which he was attacked by the suspect.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.