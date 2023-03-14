Gandhada Gudi OTT release: When and where to watch Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film

Puneeth Rajkumar on the poster of Gandhada Gudi

The death of popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021 stunned his fans and the industry alike. The 46-year-old was a much-loved actor in Karnataka, referred to as Apu by his fans affectionately. But his death did not signal the end of his work. He was seen posthumously in two films – James and Gandhada Gudi. The latter is now set to release digitally as well.

Gandhada Gudi – Journey of a True Hero is a docu drama which sees Puneeth partner award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker Amoghavarsha in exploring the wildernesses of Karnataka. The film was released in theatres on October 28, 2022, a day before the first death anniversary of the late actor. Now, on March 17, on the occasion of his 48th birth anniversary, the film will be releasing on Prime Video.

Gandhada Gudi sees Amogvarsha and Puneeth set out on a trip in Karnataka to capture the region’s abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and the forgotten tales. The duo also broaches environmental concerns around plastic use, water conservation and deforestation. The film, directed by Amogvarsha, also sees the two interact about the legacy and cultural impact of Puneeth’s father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

Speaking about Gandhada Gudi's streaming premiere on Prime Video, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, “The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.”

Puneeth died on October 29, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death was mourned by millions across Karnataka and the rest of the country. A hugely successful actor, Puneeth delivered several hits over the course of his two-decade-long career. His posthumous release James, is one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.