Gandhada Gudi: Narendra Modi sends 'best wishes' for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 46 years and his sudden demise saddened the entire nation. His last film Gandhada Gudi, a docudrama exploring the wildlife of Karnataka, is slated to release in cinemas on October 28, a day ahead of the late actor's first death anniversary.

The trailer for Gandhada Gudi was released by the actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday, October 9, and she even shared the trailer in a special post tagging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the James actor would have loved to share the film with the politician in person.

She tweeted, "Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person." Also sharing a photo in which the couple was seen posing with Modi, Ashwini wrote, "Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. #GGMovie celebrates cinema & also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land."

The Prime Minister replied to her and praised the late actor calling him 'brilliance personified' and sent his best wishes for the film as he wrote, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

After Puneeth Rajkumar's death, Gandhada Gudi is the third film featuring the late actor. The first one was the action-thriller James, which was released on March 17 earlier this year, the Kannada actor's first birth anniversary, and the second one was the romantic comedy Lucky Man in which the actor was seen in an extended cameo appearance as God.