From bathing in 5 degrees Celcius water to drinking her own urine; Madonna reveals her fitness secret

Madonna took to her Instagram page and shared a video revealing her fitness secrets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 11:10 AM IST

'Queen of Pop' Madonna is known for a successful musical career and has been ruling the charts since the late 70s. Her popular works include 'Like a Virgin' album, 'Everybody', 'Burning Up', 'Material Girl', 'La Isla Bonita', 'Like a Prayer', 'Vogue', 'Take a Bow', 'Frozen', 'Hung Up' to name a few. Apart from that, Madonna also had a share of controversies with her actions as well as statements which made the Internet talking.

A few days ago, Madonna took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which she revealed the secret behind her fit body. In the video, the legendary musician is seen entering a water tub which is 5 degrees Celcius. She captioned the post stating, "ICE TRAY-NEW DRIP-3: am Ice bath therapy for Madame !! Shall we start an ICE bath challenge?? 41 degrees Best treatment for injuries!! #icebath #madamex @ahla_malik"

Madonna is seen dressed in a bathrobe and sipping from a glass. She says, "It is really good to drink urine after you get out of the ice bath."

One of the Instagram users commented on her post stating, "Courageous. I was thinking to do that too. I couldn't. But I guess it's healthy. Madonna wins". While another one wrote, "Only the queen can look this good at 3 am in the morning."

Madonna is currently on a tour named Madame X Tour for which she is travelling from cities in North America such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles to London and Paris in Europe.

