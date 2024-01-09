Headlines

Fauda star Idan Amedi seriously injured while fighting Hamas militants in Gaza

Fauda actor Idan Amedi was airlifted after being seriously injured while fighting against Hamas militants in Gaza.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Credit: Idan Amedi/Instagram
Actor Idan Amedi, known for his role in the Netflix series Fauda, has been seriously injured while fighting against Hamas militants in Gaza. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition on Monday.

As per The Times of Israel, the actor is now receiving treatment at the hospital, the report has been confirmed by the actor’s father. His cousin Ayelet also took to Instagram and penned about his injury and has requested people to pray for him.

While informing about his injury, an Israeli diplomat Avia Levi took to Twitter and wrote, “Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, at least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, reported the state-run Palestine TV. Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll is likely to rise as the airstrike on Sunday hit a crowded residential area. He added that Israeli forces are bombing the central region's main roads between camps, which obstructs ambulances and civil vehicles from reaching targeted locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources told the news agency that most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people. The sources added that in addition to the al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Israeli army also attacked central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Younis.

The latest tally by the Gaza-based Health Ministry showed on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has reached 20,424, and 54,036 others were wounded since the conflict broke out on October 7.

A total of 15 Israeli soldiers were confirmed killed in Gaza over the past weekend, said the Israeli army, bringing to 154 the overall number of slain Israeli soldiers during its ground offensive in Gaza, which was launched in retaliation for a Hamas assault on October 7 that left about 1,200 Israelis killed and more than 200 captivated.

