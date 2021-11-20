Esha Gupta wears oversized coat over printed bralette, drops sizzling pic

Esha Gupta's steamy photos frequently hit the internet by storm. The actress has done it all, from posing topless to wearing bikinis. The actress recently published a photo on Instagram of herself wearing an oversized coat over a printed bralette.

Esha Gupta used a black heart emoji to caption the black and white photo.

Take a look at the post here-

The actress posted photographs of herself topless on Instagram. The wavy hair just adds to the beauty and sexiness of the photo taken. While the scenery is lovely, one cannot take their gaze away from Esha Gupta.

Esha discussed about how she was trolled for her complexion in her childhood. She told Hindustan Times, “When I became an actor, and my first film came, I remember when I used to go to meetings or auditions, people used to say, ‘Oh, you should do your colour light or take those injections, which cost a lot of money’,” reveals Gupta, adding, “Because a lot of actresses have done that and changed the colour... but I never understood that concept”.

“I am okay with someone changing his/her nose. I am okay if they get it changed because they don’t like it. But I am okay with my body and features. There were also moments when some people told me, ‘You will never get that girl next door or cute role’. I am fine with it. I don’t even want it, but don’t say that it is because of my colour,”