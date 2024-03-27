'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Here's how Elvish Yadav reacted after Munawar Faruqui was detained by Mumbai Police after raid at hookah bar. The stand-up comedian was later released. Elvish himself is out on bail in the ongoing snake venom case against him.

The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, along with at least 13 other persons, was detained by Mumbai Police in a late Tuesday night raid on a hookah bar in the Fort area in south Mumbai. Faruqui and others were found smoking tobacco-based hookahs instead of the permitted herbal varieties. All the accused were served notices and then released from detention on Wednesday early morning.

Reacting to his detention, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday and penned a cryptic note poking fun at how he and Munawar found themselves in trouble after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Bigg boss jeetne ke baad sabka bura time shuru ho jaata hai kya ((After winning Bigg Boss, does everyone’s life takes a wrong turn?)".

Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 27, 2024

Elvish Yadav, whose real name is Siddharth Yadav, is currently out on bail in the ongoing snake venom case against him. An FIR was filed against him in November last year for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. On March 17, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the Noida Police on the same day.

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey in the grand finale in January 2024. Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 defeating Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt in the grand finale in August 2023. Both the seasons were hosted by the superstar Salman Khan.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.