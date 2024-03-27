Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Meet woman who was married at 8, became a scholar without attending school, spent over a year in jail due to...

Delhi HC to hear tomorrow, PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against in-form Rajasthan Royals

9 healthy snacks to satisfy junk food cravings

Highest total in IPL history

Fastest 50s in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian actor to be inducted as member by prestigious art museum Tate Modern London

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Here's how Elvish Yadav reacted after Munawar Faruqui was detained by Mumbai Police after raid at hookah bar. The stand-up comedian was later released. Elvish himself is out on bail in the ongoing snake venom case against him.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, along with at least 13 other persons, was detained by Mumbai Police in a late Tuesday night raid on a hookah bar in the Fort area in south Mumbai. Faruqui and others were found smoking tobacco-based hookahs instead of the permitted herbal varieties. All the accused were served notices and then released from detention on Wednesday early morning.

Reacting to his detention, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday and penned a cryptic note poking fun at how he and Munawar found themselves in trouble after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Bigg boss jeetne ke baad sabka bura time shuru ho jaata hai kya ((After winning Bigg Boss, does everyone’s life takes a wrong turn?)".

Elvish Yadav, whose real name is Siddharth Yadav, is currently out on bail in the ongoing snake venom case against him. An FIR was filed against him in November last year for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. On March 17, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the Noida Police on the same day.

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey in the grand finale in January 2024. Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 defeating Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt in the grand finale in August 2023. Both the seasons were hosted by the superstar Salman Khan.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor, once part of India's biggest TV show, battled depression, killed himself in same way his son died

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

This actress was once bigger than Karisma, Raveena, Kajol; lost stardom after 15 flops, left Bollywood, now works as...

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal temple, 13 priests injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement