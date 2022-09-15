Dulquer Salmaan says he's read 'nasty' things about himself in movie reviews, adds 'it's really harsh'

Dulquer Salmaan/File photo

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who will be next seen in filmmaker R Balki's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, recently opened up about some harsh reviews he read about his films. Talking about how he is affected by film reviews, Dulquer told India Today in an interview that he's read a lot of nasty things about himself in reviews. Dulquer added that a lot of people had even written that he should quit movies while mentioning that he wasn't meant for films and that acting is not his calling.

Speaking about how some reviews have been particularly harsh, Dulquer told the portal, "I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It's usually the same thing that I shouldn't be here. This is not my calling. It's really harsh."

Dulquer Salmaan predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Karwaan, opposite the late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he also featured in The Zoya Factor. Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist will be Dulquer's third Bollywood outing.

The trailer of the film reveals that the plot revolves around an artist who turns into a serial killer and targets film critics, engraving star ratings on their foreheads after murdering them.

Dulquer was last seen in the blockbuster hit film Sita Ramam, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film emerged was liked by the critics and the audience alike. At the box office, the film earned Rs 92 crore and has been hailed as one of the best romantic dramas of recent times.

Dulquer will be seen in Chup alongside Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.