Shiksha Mandal actor Gulshan Devaiah says people waste their outrage on 'useless things like Bollywood'

Gulshan Devaiah/Instagram

Actor Gulshan Devaiah who is seen in the MX Player show Shiksha Mandal based on the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, one of the biggest educational scams in India, recently said in an interview that people direct their outrage and waste it on useless things such as Bollywood while adding that the outrage should instead be used against such scams.

While talking about Shiksha Mandal to outlookindia.com, Gulshan said, "...our show is based on a lot of such scams but we focus more on the medical entrance exams because that's the device that we chose to sort of telling people that this is what is happening around and a lot of these things are not yet solved." The actor added, "people have so much outrage in them and they kind of waste it on useless things like Bollywood so I think they should direct it on scams such as these."

In the series, Gulshan essays the role of Aditya Rai who aspires to be a doctor but his dreams are shattered because of the ill practices in the system. The web series is helmed by Syed Ahmad Afzal.

Previously, Gulshan has appeared in projects like The Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Hunterrr, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Ghost Stories, and recently Duranga. In most of his projects, Gulshan has played a character with grey shades. However, in Shiksha Mandal, he plays an out and out positive role. Speaking about it, Gulshan told the portal, "I like to figure things out and create an illusion of a character and pretend to be somebody else and that's why I am an actor because I love doing it." He added, "I wanted to try and do new things and this allowed me to play a good guy. I like to be diverse and try new things."

Speaking about his journey in the industry and feeling grateful of the opportunities he got, Gulshan told outlookindia.com that his odds weren't any better than he others who come to Mumbai city. "...Perhaps I got a little lucky and got good opportunities and I made good of those opportunities so it's all been good and definitely a success," he concluded.