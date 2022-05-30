Drake mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death, shares photo of late singer with his mother

Canadian rapper-singer Drake posted a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his mom in order to pay tribute to him.

Sidhu Moosewala's tragic death shocked the nation, fans and celebs are paying their heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan took to social media and mourned the singer's death.

Canadian rapper-singer Drake posted a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his mom in order to pay tribute to him. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, he wrote, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala."

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The 27-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab

In 2020, Drake made headlines when he started following Moosewala on Instagram. Moosewala, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

On Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moosewala was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Moosewala had fought the recent Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. (With inputs from PTI)