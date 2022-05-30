Drake mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death, shares photo of late singer with his mother

Headlines

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

Who is Kushal Malla, the Nepal batter who broke Rohit Sharma's record of fastest century in T20Is?

NIA launches massive crackdown against terrorist-gangster network, raids 51 location in 6 states

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi: 7 classic dishes to have on this day

7 side-effects of drinking milk tea

9 vegetarian foods that are rich in vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan battles armies, fights traitor tag in explosive Tiger 3 teaser, fans say '1000 cr loading'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Drake mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death, shares photo of late singer with his mother

Canadian rapper-singer Drake posted a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his mom in order to pay tribute to him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sidhu Moosewala's tragic death shocked the nation, fans and celebs are paying their heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan took to social media and mourned the singer's death.

Canadian rapper-singer Drake posted a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his mom in order to pay tribute to him. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, he wrote, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala."

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The 27-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab

In 2020, Drake made headlines when he started following Moosewala on Instagram. Moosewala, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

On Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moosewala was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Moosewala had fought the recent Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. (With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Apart from Shaheen Afridi , which other left-arm seamers can trouble team India in the ICC World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE