Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab. Police stated that unidentified persons opened fire at Sidhu in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. This horrific incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Sidhu suffered multiple bullet injuries. Sidhu was only 28-years old

Here's the tweet

BREAKING: Singer/rapper Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. He had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Assembly polls. He was 28. pic.twitter.com/eN1kMraUvn — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 29, 2022

Sidhu was taken to a civil hospital in Mansa, where he was declared dead. It is learnt several bullets hit Moose Wala while he was in the driver seat of his Mahindra Thar. As per the report in the Times of India, Sidhu Moose Wala left his village Moosa with his fellows and was en route to meet some well-known person. The report also stated that some unknown persons fired indiscriminately at Moose Wala's vehicle. All three persons got injured in the firing. Gaurav Toora, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that Sidhu has died in the firing attack. He also said the police searching for the attackers.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala was a rage on digital media, and he had millions of followers. The singer even contested the assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly consistency in February 2022. But, the singer lost the election by over 63,000 votes. Sidhu was a popular and controversial singer, who was known for glorifying guns, and the gangster culture in his songs.

(With inputs from PTI)