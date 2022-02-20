Do you know Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' used 4 brand-new cars, 150 motorbikes, and 80 days for action?

Ajith Kumar is geared up to bring back the magic of cinemas with his upcoming actioner 'Valimai.' The pan-India film is touted to be the biggest action entertainer, and the team has left no stone unturned to make it a visual spectacle. The trailer of the film has already left fans excited, and they are hailing the bombastic action set-pieces. The producer of the movie Boney Kapoor opened up about their preparation for the high-octane stunts, and spilt details on their hectic shooting schedule.

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Boney shared that out of their 150 days of schedule, the action set pieces took 80 days to shoot. He also added that owing to Covid restrictions, they had to face scheduling conflicts a few times. In the promo, we see a large convey of bikes, flying around, and accomplishing some death-defying stunts. Kapoor added that for the film, they used around 150 motorbikes. They had also utilised 15-20 cars, out of them, 4 were brand-new, and they have even blasted a few of them. The makers also bought around 25-30 bikes in Russia, and after the shoot, they sold them at half price.

Watch the trailer of 'Valimai'

Initially, 'Valimai' was slated to release on 13 January, a day before the auspicious festival of Pongal, the film was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

READ Boney Kapoor announces new release date of Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Valimai'

Boney Kapoor, who is the sole producer of the film, took to Instagram on Wednesday, 2 February to announce the new date of the H. Vinoth directorial. He released a new poster and captioned the post as "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." The Tamil title 'Valimai' translates to 'Power' in English. The 'Dhadak' actress also shared the film poster on her Instagram handle, along with the new release date of February 24, 2022. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.