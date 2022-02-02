Boney Kapoor announces new release date of Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Valimai'

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Valimai' is one of the most awaited Indian films. Initially slated to release on 13 January, a day before the auspicious festival of Pongal, the film was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor, who is the sole producer of the film, took to Instagram on Wednesday, 2 February to announce the new date of the H. Vinoth directorial. He released a new poster and captioned the post as "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." The Tamil title 'Valimai' translates to 'Power' in English. The 'Dhadak' actress also shared the film poster on her Instagram handle, along with the new release date of February 24, 2022.

'Valimai' joins the list of south Indian biggies such as S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' which were due to release in January 2022 but were pushed ahead due to the novel Coronavirus. 'RRR', which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in leading roles, will now release theatrically on March 25 and 'Radhe Shyam', directed by Radha Krishna Kumar arrives in theatres on March 11.

The Ajith Kumar-starrer will face tough competition in the Hindi belt from Alia Bhatt-led 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which hits the screens a day later on February 25. Apart from the original Tamil version, 'Valimai' will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada as mentioned in the new poster. Watch the trailer of the film here.

The upcoming action-thriller is the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019. It was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film 'Pink' and Ajith Kumar essayed the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film.