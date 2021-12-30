'Valimai' trailer out! Ajith Kumar blasts the screen with high-octane action and hair-raising stunts

The much-awaited trailer of 'Valimai' is out, and one can't expect the year-end with such a blast. The Boney Kapoor's production is a Tamil action-thriller that stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

The 3-minute trailer is full of eye-popping stunts, stylised bike chases, and blazing action. The H Vinoth directorial revolves around the fight of good over evil with Ajith and Kartikeya at the loggerheads. Apart from these three even Gurbani Judge is seen in the movie.

Ajith plays an honest cop who investigates a mysterious suicide, and it leads him to an infamous gang who are good with bikes and killing. In the trailer, we get to know that Ajith's character goes rogue and he himself take law into his own hands. Kumar's character sets to unravel a mystery, but he himself has a past, that forces him to go against his value. The plot, the mind-blowing action set pieces, and the cast looks promising, and it seems like the film will be a festive treat by Ajith Kumar

Check out the trailer

'Valimai' was originally planned for November 2020, but due to the pandemic, the film was pushed to 2021. But producer Boney Kapoor announced on his Twitter that the film will finally release in Pongal, 14 January 2022, clashing with another biggie, Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam.'