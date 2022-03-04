DNA Exclusive: 'Lock Upp' contestant Sara Khan speaks about fame, says 'we are treated as public property'

Television actress Sara Khan has earned recognition by doing various successful series like, 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai,' 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq,' 'Saubhagyalakshmi,' 'Dil Bole Oberoi.' Now, the actress has entered the much-talked controversial reality show 'Lock Upp.' In real life, Khan also has a fair share of controversies, and she was scrutinised by media and audiences.

During an exclusive interaction with DNA, Sara spoke about the miserable fact about being famous, and said, "I’ve been in the industry since a very young age, and am proud of have done several shows that didn’t just help me grow as an actor but also as a human being. Having said that, been a public figure, and practically growing up before the world, our personal lives aren’t personal and treated as public property...which is sad."

Khan even added that she did mistakes, but being a celebrity, her errors became controversies. "I’ve had experiences that weren’t so great, which later turned into beautiful lessons, and helped me become the person I am today. But while bitter experiences for common people are looked at as mistakes, for a public figure they’re tagged as controversies. And that’s exactly what happened with me." Sara further said that she can't be judged or identified with her controversies, "Over the time, people would relate to me with these controversies- but that’s not who I am. I’m not defined by controversies or the headlines written about me. They can’t decide who I am."

The actress also spoke about her strategy to survive in the jail and said, "My survival strategy is to be prepared for the worst and do my absolute best. I’d like to go as far as I can on the show; I possess a winning spirit, and am all set to give it my all."