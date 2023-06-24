Diljit Dosanjh reacts to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken giving shoutout to singer in front of PM Modi

Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United States of America. On Friday, June 23, the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department.

In his address to the media, Blinked shared how India is a part of daily lives in the United States. "Here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga", the diplomat said.

The Punjabi musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared this clip, which is now going viral on social media, on his social media handles and added Indian and American flags in his caption. In April, Dosanjh made India proud when he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the popular Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival.

Talking about the impact of his performance at Coachella, Diljit had told ETimes in an interview post-his act, "Well, I was aware of the huge scope of Coachella. It was for the first time that this stage had heard Punjabi music. And the world was listening. A regional language musician, on that stage, was the only thing that I was aware of before the show. But how it panned out and its impact, wasn’t something I had anticipated."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the Lover singer will be seen portraying the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the latter's biopic of the same name. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali with music composed by AR Rahman, has Parineeti Chopra playing Chamkila's film Amarjot Kaur. It will release directly on the streaming platform Netflix in 2024.



