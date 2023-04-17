Search icon
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo

Check out the glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh's historic performance at Coachella that left fans stunned.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 17, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival held at California. Not only his fans but even the celebrities can't stop praising him for his energetic and cool performance. Even American DJ Diplo was seen grroving to his famous song Patiala Peg at the festival. The singer now shared a glimpse of his fiery performance at the festival on his Instagram and proud fans can't stop gushing about it. 

1. Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella
1/5

Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his performance at Coachella Music Festival. In the picture, the audience can be seen enjoyig the singer's performance to the fullest and the picture itself talks about his crazy perdormance. 

2. Diljit Dosanjh looks dapper

Diljit Dosanjh looks dapper
2/5

BNot only did he burned the stage with his energetic and fiery performance, but he also won hearts with his sawggy looks. The singer looked dapper in a black kurta and tehmat (punjabi version of lungi) and a black turban. He completed his look with black and white sneakers and yellow gloves.

3. Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his shoes

Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his shoes
3/5

Diljit Dosanjh posted photos showing the glimpse of the preperations being done at the Coachella Music Festival and in the photo he can be seen showing his back to the camera. In another photo shared by him, he can seen flaunting his Air Jordan 1 retro High OG snneakers. 

4. Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS pictures

Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS pictures
4/5

Diljit Dosanjh also shared the pictures of the background dancers preparing themselves for the performace at Coachella. In the picture the artists can be seen wearing traditional punjabi outfit and helping each other in tieing the turban.

5. Diljit Dosanjh with DJ Diplo

Diljit Dosanjh with DJ Diplo
5/5

Earlier in a video that went viral on social media, DJ Diplo seen grooving and vibing on Diljit Dosanjh's hit Punjabi song Patiala Peg. Now, Diljit posted a photo with the American DJ where they can be seen having a little chit chat and sharing smiles. 

