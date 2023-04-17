In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival held at California. Not only his fans but even the celebrities can't stop praising him for his energetic and cool performance. Even American DJ Diplo was seen grroving to his famous song Patiala Peg at the festival. The singer now shared a glimpse of his fiery performance at the festival on his Instagram and proud fans can't stop gushing about it.