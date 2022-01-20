Dhanush’s father breaks silence on actor’s divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja has refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel."

Aishwarya is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, and she and Dhanush have two sons, Yatra, 15, and Linga, 11.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are at odds, according to Kasturi Raja’s statement to the Dailythandhi newspaper.

He said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Dhanush had announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Dhanush and Aishwarya collaborated in the film ‘3,’ which was the latter's directorial debut. ‘Kolaveri Di’, a song from the psychological thriller, became incredibly popular. With Aanand L Rai's ‘Raanjhanaa’, Dhanush, a well-known Tamil actor, made his Bollywood debut. He recently appeared in ‘Atrangi Re’starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush won a National Film Award for ‘Asuran’ last year in the Best Actor category.