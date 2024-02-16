Twitter
Headlines

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

‘Festival of Festivals’ add to the festivity of books at New Delhi World Book Fair

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

Fastest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket

8 classic horror TV shows you can watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Jr NTR left his fans thrilled by dropping a major update on his upcoming pan-India action adventure, Devara Part One.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After impressing the masses and becoming a pan-India star with RRR, Jr NTR will now bring his next solo release Devara Part One this year. The makers have unveiled the release date of the film with a new poster featuring Tarak. Devara Part One, which also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu cinema will have a gran pan-India release on Dusshera, October 10, 2024. 

The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, shattered major records, becoming the all-time most-watched glimpse in Indian cinema, amassing staggering views across all languages on YouTube. Being a multilingual release, the film’s lead star NTR Jr has now officially announced the release date of the film as October 10, 2024.

Promising intense action sequences and an extraordinary orchestral musical score, Devara Part 1 will grace theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, October 10, 2024. The same was officially announced by NTR Jr on social media in a special post that read, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.” Announcing the release date, NTR Jr unveiled a new poster of the film featuring him in an intense fight sequence backed by a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva. Check out the poster here:

Here's the post

As soon as the actor dropped the major update about Devara, his fans went berserk on social media. Several netizens hailed the new poster and called the release date as 'perfect festive release.' A fan wrote, "Devara Part 1 - The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24." Another fan wrote, "All the best anna."

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled All Hail The Tiger also went viral on social media, leaving fans even more excited for the film.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Bharat Bandh today: What’s open, what’s closed, check full list here

Ischemic Stroke: Know causes, symptoms and precautions of the condition here

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE