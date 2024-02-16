Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Jr NTR left his fans thrilled by dropping a major update on his upcoming pan-India action adventure, Devara Part One.

After impressing the masses and becoming a pan-India star with RRR, Jr NTR will now bring his next solo release Devara Part One this year. The makers have unveiled the release date of the film with a new poster featuring Tarak. Devara Part One, which also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu cinema will have a gran pan-India release on Dusshera, October 10, 2024.

The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, shattered major records, becoming the all-time most-watched glimpse in Indian cinema, amassing staggering views across all languages on YouTube. Being a multilingual release, the film’s lead star NTR Jr has now officially announced the release date of the film as October 10, 2024.

Promising intense action sequences and an extraordinary orchestral musical score, Devara Part 1 will grace theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, October 10, 2024. The same was officially announced by NTR Jr on social media in a special post that read, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24.” Announcing the release date, NTR Jr unveiled a new poster of the film featuring him in an intense fight sequence backed by a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva. Check out the poster here:

Here's the post

As soon as the actor dropped the major update about Devara, his fans went berserk on social media. Several netizens hailed the new poster and called the release date as 'perfect festive release.' A fan wrote, "Devara Part 1 - The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24." Another fan wrote, "All the best anna."

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. The film’s BGM song titled All Hail The Tiger also went viral on social media, leaving fans even more excited for the film.