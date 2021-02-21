Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone win big
'Scam 1992' won Best web series while Bobby Deol and Sushmita Sen also won awards for their OTT debut.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 was held on Saturday and several celebrities marked their presence. From movies, web series to literature, several artists were bestowed with awards at the event. Celebs namely Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Bobby Deol and others were seen while marking their presence at the show. They even walked the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs present there.
Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone won Best Actor awards for Laxmii and Chhapaak respectively. While late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani won Critics Best Actor awards for Dil Bechara and Guilty respectively. Dharmendra won the Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry award while his son and actor Bobby Deol bagged Best Actor in web series for his role in Aashram. Sushmita Sen was awarded in the female category for Aarya.
Check out the list of winners in detail below:
Critic's Best Actor - Late Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara
Best Actress - Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak
Best Actor - Akshay Kumar for Laxmmi
Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Album of the Year Award - Titliyaan
Best Television Series of The Year - Kundali Bhagya
Photographer of the Year - Dabboo Ratnani
Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar
Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5
Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi
Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat
Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu for Lootcase
Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharmendra
Best Actor-Web Series - Bobby Deol for Aashram
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium
Best Actress-Web Series - Sushmita Sen for Aarya
Best Actor In Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey for Chhapaak
Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Guilty
Best Web Series - Scam 1992
Best Director - Anurag Basu for Ludo
Best International Feature Film - Parasite
Congratulations to all the winners!