Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone win big

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 was held on Saturday and several celebrities marked their presence. From movies, web series to literature, several artists were bestowed with awards at the event. Celebs namely Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Bobby Deol and others were seen while marking their presence at the show. They even walked the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs present there.

Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone won Best Actor awards for Laxmii and Chhapaak respectively. While late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani won Critics Best Actor awards for Dil Bechara and Guilty respectively. Dharmendra won the Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry award while his son and actor Bobby Deol bagged Best Actor in web series for his role in Aashram. Sushmita Sen was awarded in the female category for Aarya.

Check out the list of winners in detail below:

Critic's Best Actor - Late Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara

Best Actress - Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak

Best Actor - Akshay Kumar for Laxmmi

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Album of the Year Award - Titliyaan

Best Television Series of The Year - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Dabboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu for Lootcase

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharmendra

Best Actor-Web Series - Bobby Deol for Aashram

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium

Best Actress-Web Series - Sushmita Sen for Aarya

Best Actor In Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey for Chhapaak

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Guilty

Best Web Series - Scam 1992

Best Director - Anurag Basu for Ludo

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Congratulations to all the winners!