Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

Vijayakanth was the everyman's hero, a self-made superstar who not only rivalled Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, but also helped birth a dominant genre of Tamil cinema.

Vijayakanth breathed his last on Thursday, December 28. He was 72. The man had two successful careers, first as an actor and then as a politician. To the current generation, he is largely the politico, a former Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition and founder of the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam). But for years before he exited the cinema field, Vijayakanth was Captain – the common man’s superstar, and perhaps the only man who rivalled Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at their peak.

Vijayakanth’s journey as a self-made superstar

Vijayakanth was born in 1952, the same year as Rajni and two years before Kamal. His cinematic journey, however, began after the two. He was somewhat of a late entrant to the world of cinema, making his debut at 27 with Inikkum Ilamai. Like Rajni, initially he played antagonists but switched to only hero roles after 1982. His breakthrough came with the 1981 hit Sattam Oru Iruttarai, following which he did many films where he played young revolutionaries. By now, he was playing catch up to Rajni and Kamal, both of whom were undisputed superstars. What Vijayakanth lost with his late start, he made up for with hard work. In the mid-80s, he often worked three shifts, doing as many as 18 films in one year (that was in 1984 with most of them being successful). The sheer volume of his releases elevated him to star status. Then came Oomai Vizhigal and Manakanakku in 1986 and suddenly, Vijayakanth was being spoken off in the same breath as the two biggies.

Captain Vijayakanth, the cult hero

But it was the 90s that transformed Vijayakanth into a cult icon. With the turn of the decade, the actor started to do more action films even as he was doing other genres too. But he established a monopoly in low-budget action films known for gravity-defying stunts and illogical action sequences. This pretty much set the template of the mass entertainers that followed in the 21st century. His 1991 hit Captain Prabhakaran earned him the sobriquet Captain and the rest was history. Many film historians say that during the 90s, Vijayakanth commanded a stronger following than even Rajni in certain tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The superstar, of course, had him beat in urban centres and presence outside Tamil Nadu.

How Vijayakanth rallied against all odds

By the mid-90s, Vijayakanth had developed the aura of the working man’s hero through his action films and do-gooder villager characters. But his penchant for small-budget films meant that bigger filmmakers were wary of working with him and refused to cast him. But Vijayakanth soldiered on. He increased his focus on smaller films. As per reports, he would often take delayed payments from cash-strapped producers. In many cases, he worked for free, ensuring films are completed. That led to a boom of Tamil action films, which was later refined by a new wave of filmmakers. Vijayakanth continued to act in big hits in his 50s too, delivering films like Ramanaa and Engal Aasan. By the end of 2000s, Vijayakanth was clear his future lay in politcs. The 2010 release Virudhagiri – which he also directed – was his last appearance in lead role, his 153rd film in total. In true Captain fashion, he bowed out with a hit.

Vijayakanth’s legacy is a complex one. As a politician, he was successful but never quite achieved the heights of his film career. But at least here, he beat his ‘rivals’ Rajni and Kamal. But as an actor and filmmaker, he – along with Rajni – was instrumental in the birth of a cinematic grammar of mass action that dominates Tamil cinema even today.