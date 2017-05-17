Cannes festival opens with genre-bending French drama sheltered from "brutal" critics

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Cannes festival opens with genre-bending French drama sheltered from "brutal" critics

Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg star with Mathieu Amalric - the villain in the 2008 James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" - in "Ismael's Ghosts", about a filmmaker whose wife disappeared 20 years ago.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2017, 09:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A movie starring two of France's best known actresses opened the Cannes film festival on Wednesday, with its director expressing hope it would not be torn apart by the event's famously hostile pack of critics.

It is a genre mix of spying, passion and humour that one review said was a "thrilling", "freewheeling" watch.

Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg star with Mathieu Amalric - the villain in the 2008 James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" - in "Ismael's Ghosts", about a filmmaker whose wife disappeared 20 years ago.

Opening the festival is a prestigious spot, but means the film is "hors-concours" - outside the competition, something award-winning director Arnaud Desplechin said was a relief.

"You feel a bit more protected than when you are in competition and it's also a huge honour," Desplechin told a news conference after the media screening and ahead of the official premiere later on Wednesday.

"I think it's less perilous than when you are in competition, when often the French press can be more divided, more brutal."

At a festival where the critics are not afraid to boo a film they dislike, "Ismael's Ghosts", which moves from spy thriller to melodrama and verges on farce, seemed to be well received.

IndieWire called it "a wild hodgepodge of genres that often risk collapsing on top of each other.

"At its best, the movie is a freewheeling gambit, hurtling in multiple directions at once, and it's thrilling to watch Desplechin try juggle them all."

Hollywood Reporter said it had "a narrative that is not necessarily fully comprehensible ... but which takes great pleasure in playing with all of the writer-director's obsessions, themes and styles".

"For Desplechin aficionados ... this might just be the cinematic equivalent of Christmas morning."

If the movie is, as co-star Louis Garrel suggested, autobiographical, it would seem that the life of a French moviemaker is full of despair, alcohol and sleepless nights, but also plenty of passion.

In dialogue that won a big laugh from the audience, Gainsbourg's character Sylvia is getting to know Ismael and asks: "Do you sleep with your actresses?"

With a nonchalant Gallic shrug, he replies: "Of course."

Asked to explain the film, Desplechin said it was summed up by Gainsbourg's Sylvia, who says at the end: "Life came upon me".

"Life comes to us, imperfect, unexpected, not as we wanted, and we have to embrace it, as brutal as it might be," he said.

"I'll quote you the line that closes the film: "more, more, more" - more life, more stories, more sex, more love, more disorder."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement after INDIA alliance meeting ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE