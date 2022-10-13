BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung suffers electric shock at TMA 2022, video goes viral

Credit: V Meriam/ Instagram

On October 8, BTS’V aka Kim Taehyung attended The Fact Music Awards 2022 where he suffered an electric shock due to his earpiece before receiving the award. He himself revealed this while thanking his fans after taking the award.

As per one of the fan pages, the singer said, “As RM said, we have the concert in Busan and we are going to do something amazing there. We will pay for the gift, the daesang we received from ARMY, at the concert. I just got an electric shock in my ears and came to my senses. I’ll do my best.”

BTS Fans got worried, one of them wrote, “It's really hurtful for Army to hear that,, btw wish that V is well and healthy always.” The second one said, “Omg Taehyung hope he is fine now this broke my heart he deserves all the happiness I love him so much.”Another said, “Thank God v is safe now and I'm so excited for the concert.” The fourth person commented, “Oh God please don't give him any pain he is very good and great person please V be careful you are so cool and dedicated person take care of your self please love you.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been making headlines ever since some doctored photos went viral on Twitter. Some social media users claimed that V and Jennie are dating, and they together went on a trip to Jeju island.

One of the social media users claimed that they were spotted together on Jeju island, some pictures were also shared as proof. Entertainment companies HYBE and YG recently issued an official statement on the rumors.

A few days ago, V broke the silence on his dating rumours with Jennie. A few days ago V appeared as a speacial DJ for two days on Kim Eana’s ‘Starry Night’radio show where he talked about his Jeju island trip.

V cleared the air indirectly by saying that he went to Jeju island with his two male friends, not with any girl.