Bomb blast near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Manipur's capital Imphal, no injuries reported

Sunny Leone/File photo

A powerful hand grenade exploded on Saturday, February 4, in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung where a fashion show is expected to be held with actress Sunny Leone in attendance, police said. There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that it suspected underground militants to be behind the blast.

The explosion occurred only 100 meters from the venue of Sunday's fashion show. No militant outfit or individual has claimed responsibility so far. A case was lodged at the Porompat police station. The fashion show was planned to promote Manipur's handlooms, khadi products, and tourism.

Sunny Leone, who was earlier a porn actress, was introduced to Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's directorial erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012 after she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5 in 2011, which was won by the popular television actress Juhi Parmar.



She has acted in films like Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Shootout at Wadala, Mastizaade, and Raees among others. The actress was last seen in the Tamil horror-comedy film Oh My Ghost. She has also made appearances in a few web series such as Ragini MMS: Returns, Bullets, and Anamika.

She is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla X4 along with the famous television actor Arjun Bijlani. She has been seen on the dating reality show since 2014 when she hosted the seventh season with Nikhil Chinapa. From 2015-2021, she hosted seven seasons with Rannvijay Singha.



(With inputs from IANS)