Sunny Leone oozes oomph in sexy black monokini, shares steamy pool photos from Maldives

Sunny Leone has been setting the internet on fire with mesmerising pictures from her Maldives vacation.

  Sep 18, 2022

Sunny Leone has set the internet on fire with her sexy and steamy pool pictures from her Maldives vacation. Check out her latest photos here, which are going viral on social media. (All images: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

1. Sunny Leone in sexy black monokini

Sunny Leone turned up the heat in her latest pictures from her Maldives vacation, which she shared on her Instagram on Sunday, September 18.

2. Sunny Leone's Maldives vacation

Sunny Leone flew down to the Maldives earlier this week and has been sharing amazing pictures and videos from her holiday at the Furaveri Resort.

3. Sunny Leone's invitation for breakfast

Sunny Leone, who will be seen next in the Telugu action-comedy film Ginna, captioned her latest set of steamy photos as "Breakfast anyone??!!'.

4. Sunny Leone's underwater dive

As seen in one of her recent videos which she captioned, "Another day in paradise!! Such a nice dive", Sunny immensely enjoyed herself underwater.

5. Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut

Sunny, who was earlier a porn actress, was introduced to Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's directorial erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012.

6. Sunny Leone's massive fan following

Sunny Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has a huge social media presence on Instagram with more than 53.8 million followers.

