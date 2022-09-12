Search icon
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions

Check out Sunny Leone's latest pictures from the promotional tour of her upcoming Telugu film Ginna.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Here's how Sunny Leone dressed up for the Surat leg of the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Ginna, which starred Vishnu Manchu in the leading role. The actress shared these photos on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 12.

1. Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient

Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient
1/6

Sunny Leone looked uber cool and glamorous in a lemon-coloured chic top with a printed jacket and paired it with black pants and black heels.

 

2. Sunny Leone's summery outfit

Sunny Leone's summery outfit
2/6

Sunny Leone's summery outfit for the Surat promotions of her film Ginna was from the Mumbai-based fashion label MASH By Malvika Shroff.

3. Sunny Leone's fans and followers

Sunny Leone's fans and followers
3/6

Sunny Leone's fans started dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section which was flooded with appreciation towards the actress.

4. Sunny Leone's upcoming film Ginna

Sunny Leone's upcoming film Ginna
4/6

The romantic action-comedy Telugu film Ginna, dubbed in Hindi as Ginna Bhai, stars Vishnu Manchu, Paayal Rajput, and Leone in the leading roles.

5. Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut

Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut
5/6

Sunny made her Hindi film industry debut in the erotic thriller film Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda in Pooja Bhatt's directed film in 2012.

6. Sunny Leone's social media presence

Sunny Leone's social media presence
6/6

Sunny Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has a massive fan following on Instagram with more than 53.7 million followers.

