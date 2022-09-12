Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions

Check out Sunny Leone's latest pictures from the promotional tour of her upcoming Telugu film Ginna.

Here's how Sunny Leone dressed up for the Surat leg of the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Ginna, which starred Vishnu Manchu in the leading role. The actress shared these photos on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 12.