Baahubali stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will next be seen in Maruthi's laugh riot Raja Deluxe?

Prabhas-Anushka Shetty

Baahubali stars, rumoured couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are one of the most celebrated on-screen duos. Apart from SS Rajamouli's all-time blockbuster franchise, the duo also starred in other films like Mirchi, and Billa, and their chemistry has always been celebrated by the audience.

However, the fans of the actors were missing their pair on-screen. But, it seems like their prayers have been answered. As per the report of BollywoodLife, a portal Telugu360 has stated that Prabhas and Shetty will come together for a comedy film, and the official announcement of the film can take place around this year in Dushera. Their upcoming laugh riot is directed by Maruthi, and tentatively it is titled Raja Deluxe. The Saaho star always wanted to do a light-hearted entertainer, and he wanted to take a break from doing larger-than-life characters.

Prabhas was last seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, and it didn't do well at the box office. While promoting his last release, Prabhas expressed his view on trying different genres, but he understands, that his fans wish to see him as a mega entertainer only. During the group interaction for Radhe Shyam, Prabhas said that he has already started the process, and his upcoming film Radhe Shyam is one such film. Then, he said, "In a few months, I'm starting with my comedy film. But, before that, I need to get a little confident with Radhe Shyam's (reception), and then I'll go for a very small film." Prabhas also predicted his fans' initial reaction. "People will get shocked, my fans will hate me for some time (laughs). But, I will tell them that 'I'm giving them 90 percent what you want, but let me try something' (else)." On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in the much-awaited Adipurush, followed by Salaar, Project K and Spirit.