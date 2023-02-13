Anubhav Singh Bassi didn't tell his family that he quit law to do stand-up comedy: 'There was no money...' | Exclusive

Anubhav Singh Bassi

From YouTuber to stand up comic and now an actor as well, Anubhav Singh Bassi is rising in the entertainment world. Amid this all, he has also managed to come out with his own comedy special – Bas Kar Bassi – which premiered on Prime Video last week. In a chat with DNA, the comedian spoke about the special, his comedy, and when he felt he made it.

His special was released on Prime Video just over a week ago. But Bassi says there were no nerves on his part. “I am nervous before putting my stuff out. I feel my job is to write and perform. Rest, I leave to the audience whether they like it or not. They are God. I am because of them. They aren’t because of me. They will decide whether something is or good. My being nervous won’t help,” he says.

But he adds that the content and approach of the set shown in Bas Kar Bassi is new and special. He explains, “There are very few things that have actually happened to you and then you write them in a way that people can relate to them. All these incidents have happened to me. I have just exaggerated them a bit, added colour to them to make them entertaining. But this is all stuff from what happened to me.”

Having studied law and started his career down that path, it was a bold move to give all that up for stand up comedy for Bassi. In fact, the move was so bold that he kept it hidden from his family for a long time. “I didn’t tell anyone in my family for some time when I went down this road. I didn’t know myself about this field. I just went on stage once and then it all started from there. I was doing well but I didn’t want to tell anybody that I was doing that because there was no money in the first year or so. You can’t tell your family that this is my source of income. My family got to know quite late and by that time, I was earning as much as I would earned with my job. Slowly, they also got interested. After my video went viral, they understood that it was something real,” he recalls

However, over time he has himself realised that he has ‘made it’, mostly when he gets positive feedback from people he never thought would follow his comedy. Recalling one such incidence, Bassi says, “There was a show where I saw an 82-83-year-old couple in the audience. I met them after the show. I was surprised at how they were in my audience and they said, we can relate to your jokes too. They found it fun.”

And as his popularity has soared, his crazy fan moments have increased as well. The comedian says he is still taken aback when fans sob upon meeting him. “It has happened 4-5 times with me and one very recently in Nepal that someone came and hugged me and then started crying. They say nothing. They are trembling and crying. Nobody can say anything. My team is stunned and I am also taken aback. In Chandigarh, there was a 15-16-year-old who cried for half an hour on meeting me. I spoke to her mother too. In that moment, I ask myself ‘aisa kya hi kar diya maine (what I have even done)’. I tell them not to cry. I feel that is crazy because I was able to touch some raw emotion in them that made them so emotional,” he says, signing off.