Allu Arjun looks dashing as he steps out of Mumbai airport – Photos inside

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' has a large fan base who eagerly await even a glance of him. Recently, the actor was spotted exiting a Mumbai airport.

Allu looked fantastic in a white shirt with black prints, which he accessorised with sunglasses.

Allu Arjun celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. He took to Instagram and shared two posts on this special occasion.

In March 2011, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married, and on April 3, 2014, their first child, son Ayaan, was born. On November 21, two years later, the couple was blessed with a baby daughter, Allu Arha.

On the work front, the actor will begin filming for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in the near future. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and others appeared in the first instalment of the film. Within a few days of its release, the movie grossed Rs. 100 crore. Sukumar's film 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 17, 2021.

The film, directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and went on to become a box office success. The film went on to gross more than Rs 300 crore at the international box office. Pushpa was released on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of positive feedback from people all over the world.

‘Pushpa’ creators had released a new video in which Allu Arjun transforms into Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun is seen patiently sitting inside his vanity van in the video. He's surrounded by hairstylists and makeup experts who are putting the finishing touches on his look. We can see him do the 'Thaggede Le' gesture at the end of the video.