After Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya opens up on nepotism in Telugu film industry | Exclusive

South actor Naga Chaitanya will be making his entry into Bollywood with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, in a free-wheeling chat with DNA, Naga Chaitanya opened up about several topics, including the film's big clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, averting a clash with Yash's actioner KGF Chapter 2 and nepotism in the Telugu film industry.

During the conversation, when we asked Naga Chaitanya to share his opinion on on nepotism in the Telugu film industry and asked him why do fans in the South look forward to watching the next generation of film stars v/s Bollywood star kids being trolled for coming from a film family as we referred to Vijay Deverakonda's recent take on nepotism, Naga told DNA, "What's wrong (coming from a film family). My grandad was an actor, my dad got inspired by him and became and actor. I saw these two amazing actors and I got inspired by them and wanted to take that forward. I feel there’s nothing wrong in that. It’s just a beautiful journey that we are trying to continue."

He added, "Like, even for a journalist, if their son/daughter came up to them and said ‘I want to be a journalist’, am sure their parents would be very proud and encourage them by saying ‘get better at it…this is what we did right, this is what we did wrong’. There’s so much of learning that they can pass on from generation to generation. End of the day, we are all here to contribute to the society and to entertain people in some way or the other. That’s the final goal. There’s no right or wrong to anything, it’s an opinion at the end of the day."

For the unversed, on Koffee With Karan 7 episode 4, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about the closely knit Telugu film industry and asked the Liger star to share if he ever felt alienated being an outsider in the Telugu industry and his take on nepotism in the indsutry, Vijay said, "It's definitely not easy breaking in when you are a stark outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I don't know if I would say that. Basically, my thoughts on this are that the worlds are not fair. We are not all born with the same financial status, we are not born with the same height, with the same looks, or with the same physical abilities and I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father may be where I was struggling to pay rent, to someone born in the industry. It's not her fault or any star kid's fault that they are born to a parent who are acting."

Coming back to Naga Chaitanya, the actor also shared with his his opinion on whether or not he too like Aamir Khan feels that Laal SIngh Chaddha 'got saved' by averting a clash with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Naga told DNA, "See saved as in… a film like KGF Chapter 2 deserves the space and a film like Laal Singh Chaddha deserves its own space. It definitely didn’t want to see both the films coming together on the same day because both are beautiful films… I’ve watched KGF and I’ve also watched Laal Singh Chaddha… both have a very different texture to it, different emotional connect, both are poles apart and both deserve their space. At the end of the day, both are brilliantly made films, so, am happy that both the films got their solo releases."

As for how much he thinks the box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan would affect Laal Singh Chaddha's box office numbers, Naga told DNA, "Well, I’m new to this industry honestly. Am sure all the big heads have already strategised that out and they know better than me. Here am just an actor playing this role that has moved me a lot. It’s a story of a character I want to tell to the audience. That’s purely been my intention. Am sure Aamir sir, the producers, they know better regarding the release and the numbers."

Laal Singh Chadha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash at the box office with actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer Raksha Bandhan.