Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets brutally trolled for ignoring paps, netizens say 'acting toh dekho...'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been under constant media eye. Her relationship with Nupur Shikare isn't a mystery to anyone. Ira's social media account is filled with her loveable, adorable moments with Nupur. However, when Ira is spotted with Nupur, she tends to ignore paps and didn't pose with her beau.

As soon as the video got published, netizens noticed Ira's awkwardness with the media, and they schooled her for throwing attitude. A user asserted, "Ira ji ne bhav nahi diya lekin kutte ne bhav bhav kar Diya." Another user asserted, "Khud hi bulati hain reporters. And acting dekho. I don't care." A user asserted, "Tmhi logo ne inko sr pe bithaya h." A netizen added, "She is not happy with her dad..." Another netizen added, "Such a arrogant girl."

Previously, Ira Khan opened up about dealing with anxiety issues. Khan has been suffering from anxiety attacks. She shared information in that post, and now she's revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack in another post. She wrote, “1 thing that helped my anxiety. I used body scrub for the first time in my life. I only managed to shower after the palpitations had passed but I wasn't feeling settled and I was worried they would be back. It took a while to figure out what I felt like doing and then actually get up to do it. However, eventually - I took a relatively long shower (mine usually last only 3-5 minutes) with body scrub. Why I think the body scrub helped me is because it made for a heightened tactile (sense organs - touch) experience.

She continued, "My mind shifted focus to feeling the coarse scrub on my body. I was told you're supposed to put oil after you use a scrub. So then I did that. Then got into those super soft pyjamas from the photo. Then put a face mask. Result: I managed to fall asleep on Sunday night. I don't know if it will work everytime. It's also a post attack soothing and not a during attack thing. But I'm also caught up in my own head too much, I think. So increasing the number of tactile experiences in my daily life may be a good idea. And maybe that'll add to the variables that act as general preventives to unhealthy mental health. If you don't want to spend money on another beauty product.. @sarahjanedias put up a how-to-make-scrub-at-home.”